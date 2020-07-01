Where Stocks are Headed in July

It’s official – stocks put the best quarter since 1987 in the books yesterday.

And while that stat is grabbing the headlines this week, I think it leaves out a little important context…

Like, ya know, the fact that the first quarter of 2020 was the worst quarter since 1987 – and the worst first quarter ever.

(Hmm, those 1987 comparisons sure are interesting….)

But the fact remains that a lot of the market’s early 2020 ugliness has been undone in the last three months. As of this writing, the S & P 500 (^GSPC) - is down just 3% on a total returns basis since the start of the year (even if the average S & P stock is down a lot more).

The NASDAQ Composite broke through 10,000 for the first time ever, and it’s holding record highs.

So, Q1 context or not, some things are clearly still working right now.

And as we roll into a new month, it makes sense to take a look at where the broad market is likely heading in July.

Technically speaking, it’s hard to argue that the S & P looks anything but constructive here. The trend line is pointing up and to the right. All-time highs are within reach.

The 3,200 level looks like a good place to keep an eye on – it’s the level that batted stocks lower early last month, and it’s the pocket of supply that buyers need to overcome to clear the way to a re-test of February’s high water mark.

I do think that the sky-high correlations that the post-peak S & P currently shares with its 1929 analogue are cause for concern right now – even if it’s not for the obvious reasons you might think.

But both can’t happen at the same time, which means that one of those two opposing market scenarios is going to win out and pave a clearer path for stocks in the second half of the summer.

Higher ground definitely looks likely in the near-term. Zoom out a little bit, and for the first time in about a decade it’s a little less obvious.

That said, the 50-day moving average has been acting like a solid proxy for trendline support for the past few weeks now. That provides a very black and white nearby “bail out” signal if the technicals do deteriorate.

For bulls, that means we’re in a “heads I win, tails I don’t lose that much” scenario – at least as of right now.

In the meantime, I’ll continue watching this space for new changes in the data.