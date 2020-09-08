TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Robinhood Traders are Smarter Than They Look

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Robinhood traders get a lot of flack for their wild bets on speculative stocks.

But that reputation may be unwarranted – the data suggest traders on the Robinhood platform are a lot smarter than they look.

Looking at the most-bought names on Robinhood between the end of the COVID-19 crash that gave way to upside starting in April, and mid-August, when Robinhood discontinued its stock popularity data, the best stocks to own took a disproportionate share of the buying activity during the rebound…

These are the 25 biggest position increases on Robinhood during that April to August stretch:

post_crash_buys_robinhood

As we’ve already talked about this year, buying what’s working is a sound strategy for avoiding downside in crisis market regimes. And it’s been especially effective in 2020’s rebound.

Looking at the top buys on Robinhood during that stretch, there’s a huge representation from many of the stocks that were working the best:

Big winners Apple (AAPL) -Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) -Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) -Get Report are all in the top ten.

Of course, Robinhood users also bought up plenty of more speculative plays: big bets on COVID-19 impacted travel stocks like airlines and Carnival (CCL) -Get Report, a turnaround bet on General Electric (GE) -Get Report, and some flyers on biotech plays.

But the position data show that Robinhood users were much more conservative – and much better at smartly trading the crisis environment earlier this year – than most folks give them credit for.

Ironically, the media’s hyper focus on the speculative plays happening on Robinhood appears to be what prompted the company to shut off the popularity endpoint on its public API last month.

But the key takeaway here is that, despite its simplicity, buying what’s working continues to be a market beating strategy 2020 -- owning what’s working does a better job of selecting winners, but almost more importantly, it does an incredible job of disqualifying losers.

(Not owning stocks with negative 6-month relative strength steers you clear of 97% of the names that shed 10% or more in the next month.)

The data suggest that’s a trend that Robinhood users have picked up on – and that makes them a whole lot smarter than everybody gives them credit for.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla $3,000? Why S&P Inclusion Adds a Ton of Uncertainty in This Market

The potential market impact of a Tesla S&P add is unprecedented. And delaying it could be even crazier.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

This is What the S&P 500 Would Look Like with Tesla Added

Tesla's potential S&P 500 inclusion could move the needle in for Tesla's stock -- and for the index itself.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Where Have All the Small-Caps Gone?

Small stocks are disappearing. That's partly because they don't work as well as they used to.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

A Tale of Two Markets

Stock valuations may feel frothy, but cheap stocks are really cheap right now by quantitative measures. Is a stock market revolution coming?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

These Are the Stocks That Robinhood Traders Are Buying into the Weekend

With the Kodak rally in the rearview mirror, here's what Robinhood users are buying and selling heading into the weekend.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Are All-Time Highs in the S&P Sustainable This Summer?

The S&P 500 is 6% from all-time highs right now – how long can it stay there?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

by

Ed Ponsi

Where Stocks are Headed in July

Despite current risk overhangs, the trend is still your friend this summer.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

These Are Robinhood Traders’ Most-Sold Stocks in August

Speculative names like TopShips and Kodak topped the list, along with big sells in airlines.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Robinhood Traders Are Loading Up on Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla This Week

Traders on the popular brokerage platform made conviction bets in a handful of big names heading into the weekend. Here's the full list.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Here’s What the S&P 500 Looks Like in 2020 Without Big Tech

Without help from a few massive names, all-time highs are further away than most investors realize.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT