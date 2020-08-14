Trend Playbook
Top Stories
News

Robinhood Traders Are Loading Up on Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla This Week

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

It’s time to take another look at the stocks retail investors love heading into this weekend. And this time, it’s different.

(For last week’s rundown, click here.)

Once again, we’re turning to the data from millennial-focused retail brokerage firm Robinhood.

Even though aggregated Robinhood assets are relatively small, they have market moving potential– particularly in an environment where passive investing makes up 45% of all U.S. fund assets, and given Robinhood traders’ focus on smaller names.

So, what are Robinhood traders buying and selling as we head into the weekend? Here’s a look.

First, these are the 25 biggest new buys on Robinhood this week:

new_buys_8_14_2020

The stocks in the heatmap above are the ones that saw the biggest increase in the number of users with positions. Bigger blocks mean that stocks are held by more Robinhood users.

Some of the big winners this week were big tech.

From the heatmap above, it’s clear that Apple (AAPL) -Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) -Get Report, and Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report are three of the most widely-held stocks on the Robinhood platform right now (in fact, they’re #3, #4, and #8 most popular, respectively as of Thursday's close).

But what’s notable this week is that those three were also massive conviction bets.

The total number of users who own Apple increased by 13.4% last week. For Microsoft, the number was 13%, and for Tesla, it was about a 5% jump.

AAPL_MSFT_TSLA_Robinhood
Click the chart above to open in a new window.

(For comparison, it’s more common for mega-cap names to see movement on the order of 2% on Robinhood in a given week.)

Also big on Robinhood users’ buy lists were Novavax (NVAX) -Get Report and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) -Get Report, which topped last week’s list and saw 15% and 17% spikes in ownership on the platform this week.

Footnote: As of 7pm Eastern Time yesterday, it looks like Robinhood has made good on their promise to discontinue user position data in their API. While we still have plenty of data to slice and dice for weeks and months to come, it’s been fun to have a real-time window into what traders on the platform were doing, and it’ll be missed. Stay tuned.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here’s What the S&P 500 Looks Like in 2020 Without Big Tech

Without help from a few massive names, all-time highs are further away than most investors realize.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Robinhood Traders Dumped This Energy Stock Last Week – Here’s Why

Retail investors are unloading shares of this drama-filled utility name. Plus, notable selling in other names this week.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Robinhood Traders are Buying These Biotech and Tech Stocks Heading into the Weekend

Novavax, Sorrento Therapeutics, and Johnson & Johnson were some of the biggest buys this week on the Robinhood platform. Here's the full buy list.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Chart: The Stock Market is Decoupling from 1929 Correlations

Here's the latest look at sky-high correlations between 2020 and two key prior crash years. Plus, what it means for stocks this summer.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Plotting a Path for Stocks in August 2020

New month, new market? Here's the most likely outcome for stocks in the weeks ahead.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

These Are the Stocks That Robinhood Traders Are Buying into the Weekend

With the Kodak rally in the rearview mirror, here's what Robinhood users are buying and selling heading into the weekend.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Does Gold Work in a Stock Market Crisis?

There are plenty of good reasons to like gold right now. But its utility as a stock market hedge isn’t one of them.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

A Tale of Two Markets

Stock valuations may feel frothy, but cheap stocks are really cheap right now by quantitative measures. Is a stock market revolution coming?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Are All-Time Highs in the S&P Sustainable This Summer?

The S&P 500 is 6% from all-time highs right now – how long can it stay there?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

by

Ed Ponsi

Where Stocks are Headed in July

Despite current risk overhangs, the trend is still your friend this summer.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT