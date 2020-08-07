Trend Playbook
Robinhood Traders are Buying These Biotech and Tech Stocks Heading into the Weekend

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

It’s time to take another look at what retail investors love and hate heading into this weekend.

(For last week’s rundown, click here.)

Once again, we’re turning to the data from millennial-focused retail brokerage firm Robinhood.

Even though aggregated Robinhood assets are relatively small, they have market moving potential– particularly in an environment where passive investing makes up 45% of all U.S. fund assets, and given Robinhood traders’ focus on smaller names.

So, what are Robinhood traders buying and selling as we head into the weekend? Here’s a look.

First, these are the 25 biggest relative buys on Robinhood this week:

relative_buys

The stocks in the heatmap above are the ones that saw the biggest increase in new positions relative to where they started the week. Bigger blocks mean that stocks are held by more Robinhood users.

Some of the big winners this week were biotech and tech stocks:

Novavax (NVAX) -Get Report saw a 12% jump in positions. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) -Get Report positions rose 11%. Bigger names Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.) - and Eli Lilly (LLY) -Get Report saw the number of Robinhood users who owned shares jump 9.7% and 9.2% respectively.

On tech, the biggest new adds were Western Digital (WDC) -Get Report – a 32% increase in holders – and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) -Get Report, which got bought by 7% more Robinhood traders this week.

Here’s the full list of this week’s top 25 buys, ranked by number of new positions:

robinhood_buys_20200807
