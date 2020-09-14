TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Predicting Stock Buying During Tuesday’s Apple Event

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Apple (AAPL) -Get Report is set to show off its newest products Tuesday, and the rumor sites are in full swing trying to predict what’s on deck for the event.

The big question continues to be whether we’ll see the iPhone 12 – or if phone buyers will need to wait another month.

Predicting Apple’s next move is hard. But, surprisingly, predicting how investors will react to the event isn’t.

Looking at data from Robinhood’s API* stretching back to 2018, we can peer into how retail traders buy or sell shares of Apple in anticipation of, or reaction to, each Apple event that’s happened in that stretch.

And the data is pretty clear cut – retail investors buy Apple on event days:

Robinhood_AAPL

Without fail, traders on the Robinhood platform increased their stakes in Apple during event days – sometimes significantly.

On average, AAPL retail positions on Robinhood increased by almost a full percentage point on event days. That’s not an insignificant different for a stock as big as AAPL.

In fact, it’s about 7x higher than the average daily change in positions in Apple on a typical day during that timeframe.

If we take Robinhood’s data as representative of retail investors in general (which is a stretch, but not totally crazy), then the data suggest that buyers are going to be flooding into shares of Apple on Tuesday starting around 10am Eastern.

What that means for Apple’s stock price has been a little less cut and dry.

While retail buying has been consistent, Apple’s price reaction has been more random. That suggests other market participants may use events as an opportunity to take advantage of the liquidity boost and sell.

If that’s the case, it means that a bullish signal in Apple event days is being masked by that activity.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see how things play out this year – Robinhood took the popularity endpoint of their public API offline last month. Even so, the historical data provide an interesting peek behind the curtain at what’s actually happening among retail traders during Apple media event days. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robinhood Traders are Smarter Than They Look

Robinhood users' biggest buys in 2020 suggest that they're not the crazy speculators everyone thinks they are.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Tesla $3,000? Why S&P Inclusion Adds a Ton of Uncertainty in This Market

The potential market impact of a Tesla S&P add is unprecedented. And delaying it could be even crazier.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

A Tale of Two Markets

Stock valuations may feel frothy, but cheap stocks are really cheap right now by quantitative measures. Is a stock market revolution coming?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

These Are the Stocks That Robinhood Traders Are Buying into the Weekend

With the Kodak rally in the rearview mirror, here's what Robinhood users are buying and selling heading into the weekend.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Are All-Time Highs in the S&P Sustainable This Summer?

The S&P 500 is 6% from all-time highs right now – how long can it stay there?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

by

Ed Ponsi

Where Stocks are Headed in July

Despite current risk overhangs, the trend is still your friend this summer.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

This is What the S&P 500 Would Look Like with Tesla Added

Tesla's potential S&P 500 inclusion could move the needle in for Tesla's stock -- and for the index itself.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Where Have All the Small-Caps Gone?

Small stocks are disappearing. That's partly because they don't work as well as they used to.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

These Are Robinhood Traders’ Most-Sold Stocks in August

Speculative names like TopShips and Kodak topped the list, along with big sells in airlines.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Robinhood Traders Are Loading Up on Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla This Week

Traders on the popular brokerage platform made conviction bets in a handful of big names heading into the weekend. Here's the full list.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT