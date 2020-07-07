Trend Playbook
Top Stories
News

Are All-Time Highs in the S&P Sustainable This Summer?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) - is 6% from all-time highs right now – how long can it stay there?

The ferocity of the snapback rally in the S&P 500 this year has been impressive. It’s been the fastest rebound in history, in fact.

(Of course, the market is still down a lot more in 2020 than the S&P might suggest…)

But as stocks bump up against new highs, an important question is how long they can stay there.

Answer: a long time.

Many investors don’t realize it, but the market trading at or near all-time highs isn’t some kind of anomaly – it’s actually normal territory for the stock market.

Looking back since the end of 1927, the S&P 500 and its predecessors have spent 45.9% of trading sessions within 10% of all-time highs. More than a third of all trading sessions in that 92-plus year stretch have closed within 5% of all-time highs, too.

The numbers are even more compelling if you look at post-1950 data: the S&P 500 has spent nearly 60% of trading sessions within 10% of an all-time high over the last 60 years.

Even a glance, it’s not hard to see that the S&P has spent most of its time at or near highs over the last few decades. The chart below only shows the S&P 500 when it’s been in a 5% or worse drawdown since 1990:

dd-transp-lt

As you can see, it’s barely there – drawdowns in the S&P have been localized and short-lived. Stocks spend most of their time at or near their highs.

And, unpleasant as 2020’s COVID-19 correction was, it’s faint even in the context of the dot-com and 2008 bear markets that serve as investors' other "recent" reference points.

daily_dd_dist
Not surprisingly, the long-term drawdown distribution is fat-tailed -- but the vast majority of the density lives on the left edge of the chart.

What does all of that mean for the stock market this summer?

Primarily, it means that, contrary to popular belief, stocks don’t start some kind of crash countdown timer once a new high-water-mark gets set in the S&P 500. The big indices are much more likely to hang out at or near their highs for extended periods than most investors realize.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Investors are Hoarding Cash This Summer

Investors continue to rotate into cash at the same time the stock market closes its gap with all-time highs.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

A Tale of Two Markets

Stock valuations may feel frothy, but cheap stocks are really cheap right now by quantitative measures. Is a stock market revolution coming?

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

Where Stocks are Headed in July

Despite current risk overhangs, the trend is still your friend this summer.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

1929 All Over Again?

This market is "rhyming" with another time in history -- and investors shouldn't like the tune.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

The Stock Market is Down (Way) More Than You Thought in 2020

The average S&P 500 stock is down three times as much as the Index year-to-date.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT

How to Avoid a Stock Market Trainwreck in 2020

Buying what's working in crisis regimes can steer you clear of the worst stocks.

Jonas Elmerraji, CMT