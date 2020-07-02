A Tale of Two Markets

If you want to talk about investing in the market right now, you might need to specify which one.

There’s been a lot of talk in 2020 about the frothiness of current stock market valuations. That was true heading into this year, and it’s especially true now in the context of the COVID-19 rebound rally.

But, strictly speaking, it’s not entirely true either.

Sure, some stocks are really expensive right now.

But the cheap stocks out there are really cheap.

Looking at the cheapest decile of U.S. stocks, they’re currently the cheapest they’ve been since 1975. That’s not just cheaper than normal – it’s 1.5 standard deviations from the 68-year average.

Compare those uber-value stocks to the median, and the difference is dramatic:

While price to cash flow multiples cooled in both groups, the cheapest decile got cheaper than its 2008 valuation lows during the COVID-19 crash.

(We're looking at P/CF here, but pick your value factor poison -- they're all generally doing the same thing.)

Meanwhile, the median U.S. stock is still trading higher now than at pretty much any time in previous cycles.

So, cheap is cheap and everything else is expensive.

The ratio of the value factor numbers between the most expensive decile of stocks and the cheapest decile is a useful gauge for how cheap value really is (the folks at AQR call it the “value of value”). Here’s what that value spread looks like right now:

Right now, it’s at a major extreme.

The only time we’ve seen value stocks cheaper versus their expensive peers was the dot-com bubble.

Where things get interesting is what those current levels imply for future returns.

The last time this group's price-to-cash flow multiple dipped below 3x, it paid investors 23% annualized returns for the next five years.

For as long as the value factor hasn’t been working, it’s probably about time for it to start working again.

My read is that it’s probably still a little too early this summer, but if cracks start to form in the momentum names that are working right now and this top-heavy broad market begins to roll over, the deepest value names look like a pretty nice place to be.

We’re in a tale of two markets right now – and investors will probably see the best of times in one of those and the worst of times in the other.

Sidenote: I started going down this particular rabbit hole thanks to a great chart in an article from the guys at Verdad Capital: When Buffett Was a Quant. If you’re not familiar with their work, it’s definitely worth a read!