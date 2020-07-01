1929 All Over Again?

1929 called – it wants its market back.

For a while now, I’ve been following the insanely high correlations between the S & P 500 (^GSPC) - in 2020, and the stock market in 1929 and 1987.

Those three years stand apart because they’re the only ones on record where the market has crashed 30% or more from all-time highs.

Mark Twain said it best: history doesn't repeat, but it certainly rhymes.

And those historical analogs have provided a useful blueprint for the market’s likely next moves…

(More on why in a moment.)

But that’s changing.

While the initial selloffs in 1929 and 1987 were practically carbon copies of one another at first, they eventually decoupled and ultimately resolved in very different ways. We’re at that point now – and in early days, it looks like 2020 is looking much more like 1929:

While the magnitudes of the moves are slightly different, the turning points of the major trends clearly synch up incredibly closely.

Likewise, correlations between 1929 and 2020 returns remain sky-high:

That’s a problem – just maybe not for the obvious reasons.

The issue here isn’t that we’re barreling towards another 1929 outcome.

Instead, the thing that these two periods have in common is a lack of idiosyncratic information specific to the crash. In other words, this is a behavioral reaction to a colossal selloff from February, not a reflection of the current economic situation.

That’s not totally surprising – current research in behavioral finance suggests that market participants react in similar ways to extreme conditions in the absence of external information.

The fact that correlations are off the charts between 2020’s market and a completely unrelated selloff nearly a century ago means that investors are still on autopilot.

That’s worth keeping in mind right now as you weigh your allocations heading into a test of new-high territory for the S & P. There’s a whole lot more uncertainty in this market than the price tag would suggest.

Meanwhile, the wild card in 2020 is the Fed.

Even though it’s fair to say that the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented interventions are propping things up, they’re also probably adding a whole lot of uncertainty as market participants try to make heads or tails of “fair value”.

At some point, we’re going to see the current relationship decouple from our prior analogs. When it does, it could be ugly (without more juice from the Fed, that is).

Postscript: A quick note on the chart methodology – what’s a “2020 trading day” anyway?

The 1929 time series is sped up to account for the fastest selloff in history we experienced this year.

Why’s that not a dreaded chart crime? First, time isn’t independent – it’s a spatial variable in this case. The timeframe selected is also not arbitrary. Both charts start from record highs. In plain English, investors don’t act differently because “we’re 34 days from all time highs”; but they do act differently because “we’re 34% from all time highs”. Critically, the price scale isn’t messed with.