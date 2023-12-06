A beloved national park is about to get a whole lot more expensive

Those who have traveled through the country's many national parks will know that the entrance and car fees can be a bit of a crapshoot. Some are free entirely, some are free on certain days or times of the year while others have hefty entrance fees either per individual or vehicle.

Out West, one of the most beloved and popular parks for visitors is Zion National Park. Stretching through the canyons of Southwestern Utah, it is known for its sandstone cliffs and unique rock formations that many seek out for some stunning desert-style photos.