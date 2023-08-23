'Emotional distress' at issue in American Airlines suit

"I can't believe this is the hill they want to die on," the passenger told TheStreet.

A mother traveling with her twin 18-month-old daughters on a Feb. 4 American Airlines (AAL) flight became engaged in a conflict with a flight attendant.

The dispute appears headed for court over a few key issues, including what legally constitutes "emotional distress."

Erika Hamilton, 36, and her daughters were traveling from Portland, Ore. to Tallahassee, Fla. The flight included a layover in Dallas.

In a phone interview with TheStreet, Hamilton explained that, due to the difficulty of being a single mother traveling with children, she had checked the infants' car seats in before the flight.

Because American Airlines' policy allows for infants to travel on a parents' lap and in a seat, provided the infant can sit up straight, she was ticketed for one on her lap and one on the seat next to her.

The first leg of the trip went fine, with no incidents, Hamilton said.

In Dallas, however, before takeoff, a flight attendant contradicted the airline's policy, telling Hamilton that American Airlines did not allow for one of the 18-month-olds to sit in the second seat Hamilton had purchased without a car seat.

Hamilton disputed this, but when she became convinced the flight attendant was about to throw the family off the plane, a ("wonderful," she said) passenger behind her offered to carry the infant on her lap.

After some discussion, this was allowed by the flight attendant and the flight proceeded to Florida, although an "unpleasant discussion" between Hamilton and the flight attendant continued while the flight was in the air, Hamilton said.

After the flight, Hamilton said she hoped to put the incident behind her. She called American Airlines about getting a refund, and maybe a voucher for the seat that wasn't used, for a future flight.

But the airline denied her the refund.

The passenger decides to sue

At that point, Hamilton, a lawyer from Portland, Ore. decided to take American Airlines to small claims court to recover $3,500 in damages.

"I personally think it's really important to hold corporations accountable when they try to cheat people out of their money," Hamilton told TheStreet. "I think corporations have become so used to doing that."

"And that was basically a breach of contract," she said. "If they had just refunded me and given me a voucher, we could have all gone our separate ways and it would be fine."

In addition to a refund, Hamilton's suit also included a claim for "emotional distress," according to legal documents obtained by TheStreet.