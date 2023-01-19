'Woke Marxists' Blamed for Cancelled Las Vegas Strip Event

Gun rights activist Kyle Rittenhouse is having a hard time lining up speaking engagements, as venue operators keep cancelling his events.

Rittenhouse was acquitted in November 2021 on charges of murdering two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020 when jurors ruled he acted in self defense.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been embraced by right-wing organizations, some of which have booked Rittenhouse to appear on their behalf of their causes. However, many commercial operations are hesitant to get too political and some of those have backed out and cancelled scheduled events featuring Rittenhouse.

The Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas, on Jan. 13 cancelled a right-wing event, Rally Against Censorship, where Rittenhouse was scheduled to appear. Southern Star Brewing said the event didn't "reflect our own values" and "we don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer," Newsweek reported.

"I was supposed to be giving a speech at Southern Star Brewery with Defiance Press, and they booted us because the woke mob found out I posted about it," Rittenhouse said on the "America First" Podcast. The event has been moved to the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe, Newsweek said.

Southern Star Brewery received threats and harassment after announcing it would no longer be hosting the event with Rittenhouse, according to the company's CEO Dave Fougeron.

Rittenhouse Cancelled on The Strip

The story doesn't end there. Rittenhouse was also scheduled to appear Jan. 18 at a private reception at the Oak Room Whiskey and Tequila Bar at the Grand Canal Shoppes at Vici Properties' (VICI) - Get Free Report The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, but that appearance has also been cancelled. The event was sponsored by the National Association for Gun Rights to coincide with the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoors Trade Show at The Venetian Expo this week.

“Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event. We do not speak on behalf of our tenants,” a spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, tweeted Tuesday that the Oak Room “was bending to the Woke Marxists.”