Why You May Not Want to Fly Southwest Airlines

The airline has a long way to go after its holiday season meltdown stranded tens of thousands of its passengers.

It takes years to build a reputation, but you can ruin one in seemingly a few minutes. At least that's what it looks like because, in reality, it's usually years of neglect and decay that explode in the singular "minute' where reputations are lost.

That's essentially what happened to Southwest Airlines (LUV) during its holiday meltdown. It seemed like one out-of-control event that led to a massive failure, but we later learned from pilots and other insiders that a lack of investment in infrastructure helped create the perfect storm of events that stranded tens of thousands of passengers during the Christmas season.

DON'T MISS: Southwest Airlines Earns Dubious Honor (and You Should Be Worried)

Before its meltdown, Southwest had tied for second on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) behind only Alaska Airlines (ALK) . That's impressive for a discount carrier with a boarding process that's different from every other airline.

It's also a status that the airline could easily lose as customers will have the airline's "winter holiday flight cancellation fiasco" on their minds during the Memorial Day weekend holiday, according to Nir Kossovsky, author of three books on corporate reputation and CEO of reputation insurer Steel City Re.

“Surging measures of reputational risk,” Kossovsky said, “reflect uncertainty and a lack of stakeholder confidence. Even relatively minor problems will reinforce negatively shifting sentiment -- one more issue at a company about which they already feel uncertain -- and trigger outsized negative stock price reactions.”

Stock price, of course, doesn't really matter to passengers during a flight. but a damaged reputation could hurt the airline's bookings. Fewer passengers can lead to cancellations, schedule changes, and other problems that can snowball.