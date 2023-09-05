CEO of a major airline steps down amid multiple scandals

The chief executive had earlier released a video message saying that he had 'listened' to traveler concerns.

Over the last week, Australia's main carrier Qantas Airways (QUBSF) has incurred a lot of customer wrath.

A consumer protection group on Aug. 31 filed a lawsuit accusing it of selling tickets for more than 8,000 flights it never intended to run during the pandemic. This all comes at a time amid burgeoning frustration over rising prices justified by inflation and the cost of fuel even as the airline reported record profits during multiple quarters.

DON'T MISS: Airline's stock tanks after it gets sued for selling tickets for canceled flights

Amid growing calls to resign and investor pressure amid the airline's dropping stock, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce ended his 15-year career at the helm by going into early retirement. Joyce had already been slated to pass the role onto CFO Vanessa Hudson in November 2023 — she will be the first female boss in the airline's 103-year history.

Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Getty Images

'Clearly much work still to be done,' outgoing CEO says

"The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now, knowing they will do an excellent job," Joyce announced in a statement on Sept. 4.