This airline will charge you the most in hidden fees

The airline to come out on top also recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit on the very issue.

For most low-cost airlines, the entire business model relies on offering extremely low fares and then charging for extras such as food, seat selection and sometimes even contacting a representative for help or printing a ticket.

While this can be a way for some to score a cheap deal, all the extra fees often frustrate travelers with families or the need for baggage and can lead to little savings when everything is factored in. One frustrated traveler recently filed a lawsuit against the Denver-based Frontier Airlines  (FRON) after being asked to pay $100 to check a bag reportedly within the dimension and weight limits on the airline's website.

Don't Miss: How the CEO of a low-cost airline tries to keep prices low

By looking at the costs of flights of a similar length across the country's biggest airlines, deal-finding website NetVoucherCodes calculated that Spirit Airlines  (SAVE)  topped the list, tacking on an average of $161.13 to the cheapest base fare. This includes an average of $57 for carry-on baggage, $54 for checked baggage, $9.99 to fast-track boarding, $3 for seat selection, $7.99 for WiFi and $29.15 to insure one's flight.

Four Spirit Airlines airplanes are lined up. -lead

Be careful of the low base fares seen on this airline's website (those hidden fees can get you)

While these are all technically optional and few passengers buy all these features on every flight, the total cost of hidden fees makes the base fare 736% higher than the alternative at other airlines. This week, Spirit agreed to pay $8.25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who felt they were deceived with hidden fees.

Fellow low-cost carriers Volaris and Frontier rounded out the top three with high amounts of hidden fees. Both airlines require passengers with the cheapest fare to pay a respective $21.50 and $29 to bring even a single bag onboard with them.

"While airlines tend to charge hidden fees that customers don't expect until they go through the booking process, there are a couple of strategies you can use to help ensure your airfare stays cheap," Rebecca Bebbington of NetVoucherCodes said of the findings. "To avoid baggage fees, try fitting all your belongings into a carry-on bag. These tend to be free with budget airlines but be sure to pack strategically to avoid overweight baggage fees."

American Airlines  (AAL) , meanwhile, landed at the bottom of the top ten by including many of the things for which budget airlines charge extra. A carry-on bag is included in the base fare while insurance is not offered — one can make changes to the flight by paying any relevant fare difference.

'Research seat selection fees of different airlines,' travel expert advises

The $30 American charges for the first checked bag is also relatively low compared to other airlines while also included for those who book a higher traveler class or have a credit card or loyalty perk that allows them free baggage.

Standard carriers JetBlue  (JBLU) , Delta Air Lines  (DAL)  and United  (UAL) landed in the middle of the list by including or charging relatively low fees for basic luggage but having customers pay for extra things like boarding fast-track and seat selection. Delta and JetBlue also offer free WiFi on domestic flights.

"You should also research the seat selection fees of different airlines," Bebbington said. "Consider skipping seat selection during booking and try selecting seats for free during online check-in, within the 24-hour window. If you're traveling in a group, book tickets together to increase the chances of being seated together without paying extra for seat selection."

