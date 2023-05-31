There Is One Airline That Travelers Are Avoiding at All Costs

It is a clear case of "you get what you pay for."

With the entire airline industry exceptionally understaffed and struggling to meet record post-pandemic demand, more than one traveler is set to have a bad airport experience.

A recent survey from data analytics firm J.D. Power found that passenger satisfaction with North American airlines dropped by 7 points for flights that took place between March 2022 and 2023.

While many a dissatisfied customers has vowed to never fly with an airline again only to reconsider when looking at fare prices a few months later, travel website The Vacationer identified Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as the carrier that passengers avoid the most.

Here's Why So Many Carriers Avoid These Airlines

A budget airline based in Florida's Miramar, Spirit was named as the airline that 21.06% of the 1,021 polled travelers "avoid flying at all costs."

Similarly to the rest of its low-cost competitors, Spirit is notorious for luring in travelers with low base prices and then charging for everything from food and seat selection to even a small carry-on bag. Fellow budget airline Allegiant Air took second place with 16.36% of the votes while Denver-based Frontier (FRON) was not far behind at 14.30%.