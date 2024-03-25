Airline passenger seat upgrades — flight attendants have these rules

Over and over again, flight attendants say that the most hated question they get asked is "so how about that upgrade?" — popular culture and certain things that airlines may have done decades ago have cemented the persistent idea that flight attendants can give one out at any time if you just ask nicely enough when, in reality, they almost never have the authority.

“We are not allowed to upgrade passengers unless they are paying for an upgrade onboard the aircraft, which actually is pretty pricey!” longtime flight attendant and industry commentator Patricia Green wrote in 2023. "[…] Yes, there might be empty seats, but we are not allowed to give them to you, free of charge."

Green is referring to the fact that, over the last decade, airlines have made a push to turn getting a better seat into a separate income stream. Travelers are marketed the chance to switch fare classes both when they book and pay for their tickets and anytime they log in to view flight details. Premium economy, or what airlines generally call seats closer to the front of the plane and with more foot space, are also a way for economy travelers to get a better seat without paying the full fare of a business ticket.

A flight attendant moves through rows of seats.

‘This simply never happened at the airline where I worked’

And as a paid service, this is now done almost exclusively prior to the flight or at the limit at the gate prior to the boarding — while check-in and gate agents can check the seating map and sometimes offer a (almost certainly paid) upgrade, flight attendants at most major airlines no longer have such authority even for customers who whip out a credit-card at the last minute.

“Through the years I heard stories from people about how they got upgraded to business or first class based on their looks or how they were dressed,” Susan Fogwell, who worked with a major airline for 22 years before retiring, told Travel and Leisure magazine. “This simply never happened at the major airline where I worked. If a flight attendant moved a passenger from one class to another, the flight attendant would not have a job for long."