Another major airline is restarting flights to Tel Aviv

For the last five months, it has not been easy to fly to either Israel or any of its neighboring countries. After the Oct. 7 attack by fundamentalist group Hamas left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and prompted the Israeli government's military response, most international airlines canceled flights to Israel and even Jordan.

While Israel's flagship El Al (ELALF) resumed flights in a few weeks, United Airlines (UAL) became the first U.S.-based airline to restart its flight between New York and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport (TLV)(initially with a stopover in Frankfurt to give partner airlines like Lufthansa (DLAKF) the chance to restart their schedules as well.)

On March 14, Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced that it would also be restarting its JFK-Tel Aviv flight on June 7. The nearly 12-hour flight has been suspended since October 2023 but will soon resume running daily for a total of 2,000 seats moved between the two places weekly.