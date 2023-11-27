‘What if the landing gear doesn’t come down?’: Pilot shows what they do in an emergency

What if there’s a crack in the plane window? What happens in cases of extreme turbulence? Which seat has the highest chances of surviving in the event of an air crash?

These are all questions that, for the 40% of travelers with some form of flying fear, come up when people outside aviation get to talk to a professional. Going under the @Flyman_Simon TikTok account, one pilot who keeps his full name private in order to not be associated with his employer was recently even asked what happens when the landing gear fails to descend.

The landing gear is the technical term for the entire bottom part of the airplane used for takeoff, landing and any other time the plane is not in the sky. While mostly associated with the wheels that are used on the ground, it can also refer to the floats and skis for landing on water.

‘They fly away and they tell Air Traffic that there is an issue…’

“Well, first things first, they would stay calm,” Simon explained to his 102,000 followers in response to the question on what pilots do when something goes wrong with the landing gear. “They’d put the power on, they would cancel the approach, they would fly away and they would tell Air Traffic that there is an issue with the landing gear. They’d have to take up a hold — which is a racetrack in the sky — that buys us time to sit and fault find.”