Disney World Fans Will Love These New Additions

Anyone planning a trip to Walt Disney World soon should take note of hat attractions will soon be opening and when, and which ones will be closing and when to make the most out of your trip to Walt Disney World this season.

From when Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report first opened Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.in 1971 and until today, the company has been revamping, reimagining and retheming its properties. The constant remodeling and changes are all part of the grand magical plan by Walt Disney, as he knew that to stay relevant the parks would always need to be reinventing themselves to stay magical and new to new and returning guests.

The best time to always retheme or revamp an attraction is after peak season in the summer, and notably the coldest part of the year for the sunshine state is January and February. When the park is in a downward cycle, much of the park gets a much-needed face lift and or regular maintenance. It’s definitely a major scheduling undertaking to maneuver. Much of the park needs to remain open so guests coming during the down time still have a magical time. Closing some attractions temporarily means that other attractions are going to get more patrons.

What’s to Come at Disney World

The long-awaited Toy Story Land restaurant Roundup Rodeo BBQ that will be located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is finally going to open in Spring of 2023, Disney Parks Blog reported. The restaurant is set up as Andy’s version of Woody’s Roundup restaurant for all the toys to enjoy. The restaurant is an immersive experience into what it would be like to be one of Andy’s toys through the décor and themes around the restaurant are sized to make guests feel like they are one of the toys. The restaurant is going to be family style with table side service, and the kitchen will be serving house smoked meats, sides and some sweet treats.

The Disney Boardwalk not far from Epcot has been getting some new attractions bringing the already attractive boardwalk to a new level. The Carousel Coffee will be opening soon with lattés and tasty pastries. To further entice your sweet tooth, The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers is a table side service with delectable treats that is set to open this coming year, Disney Parks Blog reports.

The BoardWalk Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa both have been receiving updates that are sure to wow guests. The BoardWalk Resort garnered new and exciting décor and artistic touches to enhance the atmosphere of the resort. Taking the Victorian theme of the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and intertwining Disney’s storybook magic. Disney’s Contemporary Resort also updated its décor to include more retro style fittings around its lobby and guest’s rooms. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort also received some updates and modern décor to give the resort a fresh feel.

It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye

With all the new fresh looks and openings, however, Disney's 50th anniversary celebration is set to conclude on March 31, 2023. Disney will say goodbye to the nighttime show Harmonious at Epcot.

The final date of Harmonious has not yet been set, but it should conclude in the spring of 2023. Along with the closure of Harmonious at Epcot, the sale of anniversary merchandise will also come to an end. Some other last chance attractions are the Beacons of Magic and Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade. The Beacons of Magic are four picturesque light displays found at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade is a short parade that has performers and a float along with some of your favorite Disney characters.