World-immersive theme park experiences have become all the rage in the last decade. Each year sees new fictional worlds consumers can visit, including hotels and resorts, if they want. But the idea of a fully-immersive, in-real-life fictional vacation destination didn't come to fruition until 2010 when Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Orlando Resort brought in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Islands of Adventure.

The Wizarding World wasn't just a ride or an event but an entire area within the theme park dedicated to recreating a magical world. Guests could try foods, buy merchandise, and enjoy activities themed after the breakout fiction series. And the idea of themed lands in theme parks exploded. Universal has seen continued success with the idea and will open its second Super Nintendo World land -- the first opened in Japan -- but this time in the U.S. at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17.

If there's any company with the intellectual property resources to create themed worlds, it's the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) . And Disney hasn't been slouching when it comes to these immersive park experiences. Disney theme parks in California and Orlando, Fla., now host the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge areas, plus an Avatar-themed land in Animal Kingdom and Toy Story Land at Disney Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in Florida.

And now, Disneyland Hong Kong is building a massive world from one of Disney's biggest animated hit films -- and it has just released a drone video with the first looks.

Take a Look at Disneyland Hong Kong's World of Frozen

Disney and its team of Imagineers released drone footage this week to give audiences a peek at the World of Frozen, including the recreated kingdom of Arendelle set against the backdrop of Hong Kong's Lantau Mountain. In the footage, you'll see that construction is nearly complete, from the clock tower, Elsa’s Ice Palace, and Arendelle Castle.

The World of Frozen is set to debut later this year and is the park's largest expansion yet. Not only will guests be able to wander the snow-capped world of Elsa and Anna, but there are plenty of Frozen-theme activities to enjoy. The Frozen Ever After ride will allow families to encounter real-life scale Audio-Animatronics figures created by the Imagineers. There's also the family-friendly roller coaster Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a quick-service restaurant, and several places for unique, Disney-exclusive merchandise.

“In this time of happily-ever-after, peace, and prosperity have returned to the kingdom of Arendelle, guests are invited from near and far to take part in this joyous celebration,” said Michel Den Dulk, the Executive Creative Director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Walt Disney Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder

This is a very big year for the Disney, which will be celebrating its centennial. Throughout the year, Disney parks will be hosting various celebrations to commemorate the founding of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio by Walt and Roy Disney in 1923.

The center of the celebration will be at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. But each park will celebrate in its own special way, and there are several new, highly-anticipated rides coming to Disney parks across the globe this year.