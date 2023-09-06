The right-wing Florida governor likes to act like he's standing up for his state's people in his battle with its biggest tourism draw and revenue draw.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis likes to act like he's a man of the people. He portrays himself as someone taking on big government and huge corporations to stand up for his constituents.

The Republican candidate for president has taken a defiant attitude toward science and common sense in order to build his image as a younger, more rational version of Donald Trump. DeSantis has gone against doctors when it came to vaccines and masks in order to pander to his base and keep Florida open for business during the Covid pandemic.

You can argue that while his stance on Covid protocols was a pro-business one as it did keep businesses open, even if the cost was paid in people's lives. The right-wing governor's war with Walt Disney Co. (DIS) , however, defies all business logic.

Walt Disney World, located outside Orlando, drives billions of dollars in tourism revenue to Florida. It's also the state's largest single-site employer paying a starting salary that is well above the state's minimum wage.

DeSantis has targeted Disney because its former CEO Bob Chapek took a public stance against the governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation. After Chapek's comments, DeSantis took over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the authority Disney controlled to handle municipal issues.

The governor has publicly called that move an attempt to take special privileges away from Disney, but he has done nothing about any of the nearly 2,000 other special districts in his state. DeSantis replaced the RCID board with a group of his handpicked political cronies -- a move he has not attempted for the special districts operated by Daytona International Speedway or The Villages retirement community.

DeSantis has steadily framed his actions as being about fairness and not having Disney get benefits at the expense of "regular" taxpayers. The numbers at the former RCID, now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board (CFTOD), show that DeSantis' actions aren't really about protecting the state's taxpayers in any way.

DeSantis has not singled out any other "woke" company is his state which includes dozens of Target locations and over 800 Starbucks. Image source: Shutterstock

Disney is the taxpayer

BlogMickey, an online news outlet concentrating on the tourism industry in and around Orlando, did some research into the former RCID. Bottom line: Disney pays more than 85% of the taxes in the district. The vast majority of the remaining taxes paid to the CFTOD come from hotels