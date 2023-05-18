Walt Disney Makes a Move Likely to Enrage DeSantis

The Mouse House has been targeted by the Republican governor for what he calls its woke practices, and he's not going to like its latest move.

When you operate a business, you can target the broadest audience possible or hyperserve a niche.

Some companies build a following by targeting a group that perceives itself as underserved by the leading brands or that is put off by something those companies do.

Take a brand like Black Rifle Coffee. (BRCC) The coffee brand, which sells roughly the same product lineup as any other coffee-bar chain, markets itself as more American and -- without exactly saying it -- right-wing and conservative than market leader Starbucks (SBUX) , a company often called out for its left-leaning policies.

The founders of Black Rifle position their brand as being proudly unwoke, and while they never mention Starbucks, they're clearly leaning into right-wing opinions about the brand. In its website "About Us," the upstart coffee company makes its position very clear.

Black Rifle Coffee Company serves coffee and culture to people who love America. We develop our explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus we learned as military members serving this great country and are committed to supporting veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

It's a brilliant strategy that plays into how some people feel about Starbucks without actually mentioning the company. Black Rifle doesn't say it directly, but the company makes it clear that you'll hear "Merry Christmas" and not "Happy Holidays" (as you'd hear at Starbucks) when December rolls around.

Starbucks, like most companies trying to reach the largest audience possible, has opted for an inclusive approach.

Both companies, to be clear, are using marketing strategies designed to maximize their business, and neither likely makes any move for purely ideology-based reasons.

Starbucks wants to serve as many people as possible. Black Rifle wants to carve out a customer base from people who feel as if the dominant chain does not meet their ideological needs.

Both companies have valid strategies, and while the virtue signaling on both sides can get loud, at the end of the day the two chains just want to sell you coffee.