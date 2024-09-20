Virgin Voyages making big changes passengers should love

The cruise line continues to try to disrupt the cruise industry with its latest moves.

When Virgin Voyages entered the cruise industry with its first ship, Scarlet Lady, it did not consider itself beholden to the standards its rivals had set.

As a company Virgin Voyages chose to treat passengers differently by including most nonalcoholic beverages and WiFi as part of its basic fares. It also got rid of the traditional main dining room and replaced it with specialty restaurants that were included in the price of your cruise.

Virgin also replaced the traditional buffet with a higher-end food hall containing multiple restaurant concepts. The upstart cruise line also made its cruises adults-only; you must be at least 18 to board one of its ships.

Scarlet Lady was a very different cruise ship that introduced the world to a very different cruise line. Now, Virgin Voyages' first ship is heading for a Nov. 14-28 drydock where it will get some key updates.

"Fresh spaces, new suites and show-stopping upgrades — our first lady ship is not just getting a touch-up; she's getting a full-on glow-up that’ll make your next voyage feel nothing short of extraordinary," the cruise line wrote.

Scarlet Lady has a 24/7 diner as part of its food hall. Image source: Daniel Kline/ComeCruiseWith.com

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady gets upgrades

During its drydock Scarlet Lady will see a number of changes. The biggest one might be an overhaul of Razzle Dazzle, its vegetable-forward restaurant.

"The iconic Razzle Dazzle restaurant you know and love is getting a makeover of its own," the cruise line said. "Say hello to Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle, a Chinese-inspired culinary concept where bold flavors from an all-new menu meet fresh, elevated décor."

In addition, a popular coffee shop in the food hall will be getting a major upgrade:

"Coffee lovers and cocktail connoisseurs rejoice! Grounds Club, Too is transforming into a contemporary space with a full bar and plush new lounge seating. Whether it’s your go-to spot for an afternoon pick-me-up or an evening cocktail, this is where laid-back luxury lives."

The cruise line will also be adding 24 brand-new Seriously Suites on Deck 11.

And it will be adding more upscale options on its pool deck.

"Bask in the sun in style with our VIP Cabanas on Deck 16," it added. "These premium bookable cabanas are perfectly perched above the pool for that ultimate see-and-be-seen vibe.

"Whether you’re soaking in the rays solo or bringing the whole crew, these cabanas can be connected to create your very own private chill spot in the heart of the action."

After its two-week drydock, Scarlet Lady will sail 6- to 8-night Long Caribbean Escapes to ports including St. Croix, Roatán and San Juan.

