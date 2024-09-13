Virgin Voyages makes a big change for a special reason

The adults-only cruise line wants to try something different that its passengers might embrace.

Virgin Voyages was built to disrupt the cruise business.

It does that in some small ways, by not having a main dining room or a traditional buffet, and in some bigger ones, like not allowing anyone under age 18 on board.

The cruise line has also tried to shake up on-board entertainment with its drag show and diverse set of onboard acts and performers. Virgin Voyages also offers an on-board tattoo parlor and shipwide parties that are wilder than other cruise lines.

Now, the cruise line has a plan for one of the biggest holidays of the year.

"Our New Year’s celebration is fleetwide this year, with Scarlet and Valiant Ladies hitting the Caribbean from the Miami end, both making stops at Virgin’s exclusive Beach Club at Bimini," the cruise line wrote. "Valiant New Year’s Ahoy is a quick and easy 4-night option for those looking to get back to land and start taking their new year in hand right away."

Virgin Voyages will also offer some longer New Year's Eve sailings.

"Scarlet New Year’s Ahoy is a more leisurely 8-night option, making stops in Puerto Plata, San Juan, and St. Croix before cruising into Bimini and home to Miami," it added.

"Last but not least, Resilient Lady is doing her thing from our new home port in San Juan, with a 7-night voyage through the southern end of the Caribbean that we’re calling — you guessed it — Resilient New Year’s Ahoy."

