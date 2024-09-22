Virgin Voyages adds a new type of sailing with a superstar attraction

Richard Branson's cruise line continues to try new ideas designed to disrupt the cruise industry.

Weekend cruises have become big business.

Royal Caribbean has ships sailing the traditional Friday through Monday weekend out of Miami, Port Canaveral, and Fort Lauderdale.

It has even dubbed its newest ship, the Oasis-Class Utopia of the Seas, as the "World's Biggest Weekend." Utopia's deployment marks the first time Royal Caribbean has used one of its new megaships to sail short itineraries.

That's a big bet that some new-to-cruise people want to try only short cruises. By putting its best hardware out there for those sailings, Royal Caribbean gives itself the best chance to win over those customers by enabling them to experience its best product.

Short cruises are also ideal for people who want a getaway but don't have much vacation time.

Virgin Voyages is building on that idea with a special sailing.

DJ Sam Feldt will be the guest on a special Virgin Voyages sailing. Image source: Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages plans a special weekend sailing

While most cruise ship weekends mean leaving on a Friday and getting back on a Monday, Virgin Voyages has planned an actual two-day weekend trip. The trip on the cruise line's newest ship, Resilient Lady, leaves Miami on Saturday, Nov. 23, and returns on Monday, Nov. 25.