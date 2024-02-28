Virgin makes a cruise move to take down Royal Caribbean and Carnival

Virgin has made a bold play to take down the two bigger cruise lines, and even loyal customers may be interested.

Cruising has changed over the past few years: What once used to be an escape from the world where parents leave their kids, jobs and everything else behind has become much more connected.

Internet on board cruise ships in the precovid-pandemic days functioned like bad dial-up in the mid-1990s: It was unreliable and difficult to use. People bought packages or used onboard internet cafes, but the expectations were that they might send emails or be able to text people who were back on land.

Carnival Cruise Line's internet was barely functional on sea days as passengers overwhelmed it trying to message home or watch YouTube videos. Royal Caribbean's (RCL) was a little better — functional enough to work if you needed only slow connections and the ability to Slack or email, but it was not a pleasant experience.

People worked on cruise ships, but only as much as they had to, and few people considered that they could take a working cruise. It was possible, but phone calls were unreliable, and you would never want to schedule an important meeting.

Starlink internet changed that. Elon Musk's company brought viable connections to sea and enabled more people to take their jobs with them.

That technology, which has been adopted by both Royal Caribbean and Carnival, made it much easier to work remotely on a ship. It's not the same as the internet people enjoy at home or in coffee shops, but it's generally enough to keep in touch, do your job, and even attend a Zoom meeting.

Virgin Voyages, however, has raised the internet bar even further and that may make the cruise line very attractive for customers who can't simply disconnect at sea.

Virgin Voyages is trying to carve out a space in the cruise industry. Image source: Dan Kline/ComeCruiseWith.com

Virgin Voyages does cruising in a different way

Virgin Voyages has intentionally tried to do things differently than Carnival and Royal Caribbean. The biggest difference, and there are many, is that Virgin welcomes only passengers 18 and over.

That creates a different vibe onboard as the lack of kids takes a lot of pressure off the adults. Nobody on board has to get up early to get in line for the water slides (there aren't any), and no passenger has to retire to their cabin after dinner because their toddler needs to go to sleep.

You might think that would create a nonstop party vibe, but that's not the case during the day. In the morning, the onboard coffee shop fills with adults having drinks, eating pastries, and using the included internet on their phones or laptops.