Virgin Atlantic Takes on a Huge Venture Fliers Will Love

Virgin Atlantic has now officially joined the SkyTeam Alliance, becoming the first and only U.K. airline to do so.

There are three big airline alliances in the world, in which companies work together and share benefits and loyalty perks. Virgin Atlantic already has partnerships with SkyTeam members Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Air France-KLM (AFRAF) , but this takes it to a new level.

Basically, this will make it easier for people flying on Virgin Atlantic to travel internationally and catch connecting flights, and will also simplify the booking process.

“We are delighted to welcome Virgin Atlantic into SkyTeam, taking an already close relationship to new heights and elevating our customer offering with more routes to exciting destinations and access to aspirational airport lounges — not to mention the airline’s world-famous flair," SkyTeam CEO and managing director Patrick Roux said.

"The U.K. is a key market for SkyTeam, and with Virgin Atlantic on board, customers can look forward to more opportunities to earn and redeem miles as they fly, enjoying the iconic travel experience that makes our newest member a globally loved airline."

Virgin Passengers Get Extra Perks

Virgin Atlantic’s loyalty program is called Flying Club Silver, and thanks to the new alliance, people who enrolled in that are now also members of SkyTeam Elite, and Gold members are SkyTeam Elite Plus.

That comes with the following benefits:

Priority reservation waitlist.

Priority airport standby.

Priority check-in.

Extra baggage allowance.

Priority boarding.

Preferred seats.

Mileage upgrades.

And SkyTeam Elite Plus also get these benefits:

SkyTeam Elite benefits.

Guaranteed reservation.

SkyPriority.

Priority security and immigration.

Lounge access on international flights.

Priority baggage handling.

Perks Abound, But There Are Limits

There are other perks as well, including the ability to redeem Virgin points on many SkyTeam airlines, including Air France, Delta Air Lines, and Middle East Airlines. But you can not use redemption points towards first class bookings.

Additionally, as noted by the Points Guy, members will get access to Virgin’s Clubhouse lounge at London’s Heathrow airport, but only if you are doing a long-haul flight, as access is limited to avoid overcrowding. But you can get in if you are any of the following: