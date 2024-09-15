Viking Cruises makes a big commitment to a growing market

The cruise line wants to bring guests to destinations that other cruise lines don't travel to.

Asia has been a growing market for cruise lines that traditionally sail out of the United States. Royal Caribbean, for example, moved its Quantum-class Spectrum of the Seas to China in 2024 and will add a second ship of that class, Ovation of the Seas, in March 2025.

That marks a return to the market for the company that had originally built the Oasis-Class Wonder of the Seas for China. That was derailed by the Covid pandemic, but the cruise line has recommitted to the market by bringing two of its larger ships designed to sail in mixed weather to China.

Viking Cruises will expand its presence in Asia in 2025 by adding six new itineraries that will expand exclusive access for guests to Japan and China, with Tibet (Xizang) in 2025.

"The new voyages range from 15 to 22 days and explore iconic destinations in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an, and Lhasa in Tibet (Xizang), as well as Osaka, Japan," the cruise line shared.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Viking is increasing its presence in Asia. Image source: Viking Cruises

Viking wants to take guests new places

Viking's new itineraries in Asia will "highlight rarely-seen destinations and ports in China to which only Viking has access," according to the company. "Each voyage will offer guests immersive destination-focused experiences, insightful lectures, and regionally inspired cuisine.

ALSO READ: Top travel agents share how to get the best price on your cruise

Available for booking now, the new itineraries will operate from September 2025 to November 2025 on the Viking Yi Dun — formerly the Viking Sun — a sister ship featuring the same design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet.

“For centuries, these phenomenal destinations in Asia have inspired travelers with ancient history and rich culture. Our guests are curious travelers who travel as a way to broaden their minds, and we look forward to introducing more of Asia to them in 2025," said Viking CEO Torstein Hagen.

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

These are Viking's new Asia Voyages in 2025:

Jewels of Japan & China (15 days; Beijing to Tokyo) : Guests will immerse themselves in the German heritage of Qingdao and marvel at Shanghai, a city that perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Admire the natural beauty of Jeju, South Korea, and Miyazaki, and take in majestic views of Mt. Fuji in Shimizu. Overnight stays in vibrant Hiroshima and Osaka offer guests more opportunities for exploration.

: Guests will immerse themselves in the German heritage of Qingdao and marvel at Shanghai, a city that perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Admire the natural beauty of Jeju, South Korea, and Miyazaki, and take in majestic views of Mt. Fuji in Shimizu. Overnight stays in vibrant Hiroshima and Osaka offer guests more opportunities for exploration. Classic China Discovery (20 days; Hong Kong to Beijing) : Explore classic treasures, tracing timeworn steps along the Great Wall of China, and marvel at Xi’an’s Terra Cotta Warriors, each distinctly carved. Enjoy overnights in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, Xi’an, and Beijing; admire unique architecture, presenting a world of ancient times and forward-thinking modernity; and immerse yourself in local life during calls to quaint locales, with meaningful encounters along the way.

: Explore classic treasures, tracing timeworn steps along the Great Wall of China, and marvel at Xi’an’s Terra Cotta Warriors, each distinctly carved. Enjoy overnights in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, Xi’an, and Beijing; admire unique architecture, presenting a world of ancient times and forward-thinking modernity; and immerse yourself in local life during calls to quaint locales, with meaningful encounters along the way. Pearls of Japan & China (22 days; Tokyo to Beijing) : Gaze upon majestic Mt. Fuji from Shimizu and enjoy overnight stays in Osaka and Hiroshima. Relax in the natural splendor of Miyazaki and Jeju and immerse yourself in the dynamic cityscape of Shanghai. Cap the memorable voyage discovering the legendary wonders of Tibet (Xizang), Xi’an and Beijing.

: Gaze upon majestic Mt. Fuji from Shimizu and enjoy overnight stays in Osaka and Hiroshima. Relax in the natural splendor of Miyazaki and Jeju and immerse yourself in the dynamic cityscape of Shanghai. Cap the memorable voyage discovering the legendary wonders of Tibet (Xizang), Xi’an and Beijing. Gems of China & Japan (22 days; Beijing roundtrip) : See the influence of German settlers in Qingdao and take in the bustling metropolis of Shanghai. Revel in the beauty of Jeju, South Korea, and Miyazaki, and admire Mt. Fuji looming grandly over Shimizu. An included land package reveals the iconic treasures of Tibet (Xizang), Xi’an, and Beijing, immersing guests further into the captivating Eastern world.

: See the influence of German settlers in Qingdao and take in the bustling metropolis of Shanghai. Revel in the beauty of Jeju, South Korea, and Miyazaki, and admire Mt. Fuji looming grandly over Shimizu. An included land package reveals the iconic treasures of Tibet (Xizang), Xi’an, and Beijing, immersing guests further into the captivating Eastern world. 2025 Wonders of China (22 days; Beijing roundtrip) : Be captivated by bustling Shanghai and delve into diverse landscapes, from the isles of Pingtan to modern Shenzhen, with overnight stays that allow guests to fully explore. Immerse yourself in nature in the mountains of Tibet (Xizang) and view the impressive Potala Palace (UNESCO World Heritage Site). Discover Beijing and visit one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Wall of China.

: Be captivated by bustling Shanghai and delve into diverse landscapes, from the isles of Pingtan to modern Shenzhen, with overnight stays that allow guests to fully explore. Immerse yourself in nature in the mountains of Tibet (Xizang) and view the impressive Potala Palace (UNESCO World Heritage Site). Discover Beijing and visit one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Great Wall of China. 2025 Best of China (22 days; Hong Kong to Beijing): Sail China’s scenic eastern coast and delve into the diverse cultures, cuisines and landscapes of this unique nation. View the iconic giant panda and journey into the Himalayas, where ancient traditions infuse every aspect of life in mountainous Tibet (Xizang). Admire the Terra Cotta Warriors and explore the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China during guests’ memorable sojourn.

Are you taking a cruise or thinking about taking one? Visit our Come Cruise With Me website to have all your questions answered.