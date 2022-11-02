Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction.

For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., closed its Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on the Disney Pixar "Finding Nemo" animated film in March 2020 for a two-year refurbishment and reopened the ride on July 25. Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland closed March 9 for a reimagining of the area and major renovation, which will include the addition of a new ride, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway when it reopens in early 2023.

Universal Has Eliminated Many Rides

The King Kong ride Kongfrontation was Universal Orlando's main attraction when the park opened in 1990, but it was eliminated in 2002 and replaced with the Revenge of the Mummy.

The Universal Orlando Jaws ride opened in 1990 and operated for over 20 years before closing in 2012 to make room for construction of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter--Diagon Alley attraction.

Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. That ride permanently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another ride, The Simpsons.

The Twister...Ride It Out special effects attraction at Universal Orlando closed in 2015 and was replaced by Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, while Jimmy Neutron's Nicktoon Blast closed in 2011 only to be replaced by Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

Over at Islands of Adventure, the popular Dragon Challenge at Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which previously was the Dueling Dragons rollercoaster with separate Fire and Ice coaster tracks until 2010, closed in 2017 and was replaced by Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride, whose ride vehicles recreated San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit subway system cars and was originally Universal Orlando's Earthquake ride, closed in 2015 to make way for Fast & Furious Supercharged. Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue stage show was discontinued in 2016 to also step aside for Fast & Furious Supercharged.

Universal Plans to Add Family Entertainment

Universal Studios Florida plans to add more family entertainment to the theme park by eliminating several older attractions that no longer draw crowds that the park expects. Universal has not revealed what new attractions will be built in the park, but it has identified which attractions are being eliminated.

The attractions that will permanently close on Jan. 16, 2023, to be removed to make way for new construction include Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Fievel's Playground, DreamWorks Destination and Meet Shrek and Donkey.

Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster is the only ride being eliminated. Curious George Goes to Town is a playground that includes a water play area and various games. Fievel's Playground is another playground that has oversized props for kids to climb on. DreamWorks Destination is a meet and greet that includes characters from "Madagascar," "Trolls," "Puss in Boots," and "Kung Fu Panda." Meet Shrek and Donkey is just what it says it is, a Shrek and Donkey meet and greet.

The final day these attractions will operate is Jan. 15, 2023, according to the Universal Orlando Resort website.