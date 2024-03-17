Universal Studios theme parks have big news for Harry Potter fans

The boy wizard has helped the Comcast-owned company compete with Walt Disney's Disney World and Disneyland.

Harry Potter changed the theme park game. Adding the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in both California and Florida gave Universal Studios an intellectual property (IP) that rivaled Walt Disney's biggest brands.

Before Potter, Universal Studios theme parks were clearly secondary to Disney World and Disneyland. People might visit for a day or two during a Walt Disney (DIS) vacation, but they did not build their full vacation around visiting the Comcast-owned theme parks.

It wasn't just adding Harry Potter to Universal Studios' parks that changed the game. It was how the company did it. Universal Studios opened the first "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Islands of Adventure in 2010.

The theme park land changed the game. "Wizarding World" wasn't just a collection of rides, stores, and shops, it's an immersive world where you literally can't see the outside world. In the "Wizarding World," which opened at Universal Studios Florida in 2014, Comcast (CMCSA) continued that theme. It even interconnected the two lands with the "Hogwarts Express," which left from the famed Platform 9 3/4.

It was a revolution that ultimately forced Disney to invest billions in its theme parks. You can directly credit "WIzarding World" for forcing the Mouse House to add the Pandora-themed land at Animal Kingdom, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at both Disney World and Disneyland, and many other new attractions.

"Wizarding World" is a fully immersive experience. Image source: Shutterstock

Universal Studios adding more Harry Potter

Universal Studios plans a third Harry Potter-themed land as part of its Epic Universe park which opens at Universal Studios Florida in 2025. Before that new land opens, the company is bringing more Harry Potter to its existing "Wizarding World" lands.

The expansion will be built around Butterbeer, the famed drink from the Harry Potter books and films that can only be found at Universal Studios theme parks.

"For the first time ever, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,' open now and running through April 30, 2024," the company shared in a press release.

Before the expansion, Butterbeer was sold in carts and at stands inside the "Wizarding World," in hot, cold, and frozen versions.