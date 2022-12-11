Universal Studios Florida Adding 'Land' for Beloved Characters

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios battle each other all around the world, but Florida serves as ground zero, Disney World has four theme parks, two water parks, a massive shopping/dining area, and a major ESPN-themed sports venue complex. Universal Studios Florida offers two theme parks (with a third on the way), one water park, and a shopping/dining area of its own.

Both companies constantly make additions to those parks which tend to be on a sliding scale of importance. A new quick-serve restaurant is generally small news, while a sit-down eatery can be a bigger deal, depending upon how heavily themed it is. A new show, attraction, or ride is a major story, while a new "land," is basically as big as it gets short of adding a fully new park.

In recent years both companies have added new rides, but Disney has taken the lead when it comes to a new land. Lands are themed areas of the parks that can be fully immersive. Universal's "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" set the new standard for what makes a land, and Disney answered that challenge with lands based on the Avatar movie at Animal Kingdom and the fully immersive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.

It's a high bar to use the word "land," but Universal is doing that for its latest project at Universal Studios Florida.

GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

More Minions Coming to Universal Studios Florida

When "Shrek-4-D" was closed at Universal Studios Orlando's namesake park, rumors flew as to what the space would be used for. Some expected that it would become a second attraction based on the Minions, the cute yellow figures from the "Despicable Me," movies who have been spun off into their own films.

Universal played into those rumors dropping hints and putting up Minions-related construction signs. Now, Universal Studios has shared that a new Minions ride and restaurant will open near the current "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem."

The new land, and Universal did use the word "land," will feature a "first-of-its-kind" attraction, Illuminations' Villain-Con Minion Blast!

The ride will bring guests Villain-Con, a convention for evildoers, to compete for a spot in the Vicious 6, a supervillain team from the "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie.

"Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime," the company shared in a press release.

The new ride will open in the Summer of 2023.

Universal May Be Stretching the 'Land' Definition

Two rides and a restaurant, as well as at least one themed gift shop, is enough to equal the ride count in many Disney and Universal lands. The question -- and it's a big one for Universal, is whether the company can make this somewhat compact area, tightly surrounded by non-Minions-themed areas feel like a distinct area rather than two rides and a place to eat.

The Star Wars, Avatar, and Harry Potter lands literally make you feel like you're in a fully different world shutting out the outside. Those areas, however, were built on isolated pieces of land where walls and design features could shut out the outside world.

Universal may have some design tricks up its sleeve, but pulling this area together will be a massive challenge given the timetable.