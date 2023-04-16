Universal Studios Closing Its Worst Ride (Disney Should Be Worried)

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People get nearly as passionate when it comes to arguing about the worst rides at Disney World or Universal Studios as they do the best ones. When it comes to best at either company’s Florida theme parks you will hear cases made for Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” as well as Epcot’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster, Animal Kingdoms “Avatar Flight of Passage,” or maybe Magic Kingdom’s new “Tron Lightcycle/Run.”

At Universal Studios, it’s hard to make a case for anything other than “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey,” but some might argue for one of the park’s epic roller coasters. And, don’t get Harry Potter fans arguing with Star Wars fanatics over which property’s theme park land has the better rides.

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When it comes to the worst ride, attraction, or show, however, the arguments can get even more fierce because for every person who would walk out “The Enchanted Tiki Room” if it was showing on a plane, there seems to be someone who has a nostalgic view of the ride and any other Walt Disney (DIS) attraction that traces back to the company’s founder.

So, while Disney diehards get mad when you point out that “Carousel of Progress” stopped progressing before TVs were flatscreens, there’s a nostalgia hook that makes debating which rides, shows, and attractions should, well, make way for progress.

Comcast’s (CMCSA) Universal Studios fans lack the same devotion partially because so many iconic rides including ones based on “Back to the Future,” “Jaws,” “Twister,” and many more have already been consigned to history. When it comes to picking the worst Universal Studios attraction, however, you can make a case for the sadly dated “E.T. Adventure,” a movie no current child thinks of fondly, but the real answer is “Poseidon’s Fury,” a sort of walking ride/show that featured both live actors and special effects that only worked sometimes.

Now, Universal Studios has shared that it plans to close “Poseidon’s Fury” on May 9 and that’s a massive opportunity for Universal Studios.

The famous Universal Studios globe structure. Image source: Universal Studios

A Look Back at Universal Studios’ Poseidon’s Fury

“Poseidon’s Fury” has been on the chopping block for quite a long time. It has closed for extended periods of time and it was not open during the height of the covid pandemic because its setup does not allow for social distancing. The ride’s demise, however, opens up a huge piece of land at the company’s Island’s of Adventure (IoA), which should ultimately allow the company to not add just a new ride, but a whole new themed land.

“Poseidon’s Fury” was the last attraction operating at IoA’s “Lost Continent,” which used to also host “The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad” show. The area did lose some of its space when “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” opened as the Dueling Dragons roller coaster space became part of that “land.”

Still, “Lost Continent” gives Universal a space to develop that could hold multiple attractions. That could be a further blow to Disney World along with the upcoming Epic Universe theme park which will give Universal a third theme park to battle Disney’s four.

Universal has acknowledged that the space will be redeveloped, but has not even hinted at what might go there.

Disney World Has a Universal Problem

While Disney has recently added a number of rides to all four of its Florida theme parks, it currently has no new major attractions planned (or at least hasn’t shared those plans). The company still has work to do to complete its remodel of Epcot, but the openings of “Tron Lightcycle/Run” at Magic Kingdom and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” at Epcot are the last two big additions to Disney World which have been shared with the public.

That could be a major problem for the company as Epic Universe will introduce Universal’s Nintendo attractions to Florida and will include another “Wizarding World,” among many other major attractions. Adding a big-name property at IoA would further tip the balance from Disney to Comcast.

Disney CEO Bob Iger does seem to be aware that Disney World needs investment.

“Certainly, in Florida, we have a lot of property, and we have a lot of opportunity outside the United States. We actually have more opportunity in California than people are aware. As we continue to invest in those businesses, which is essentially building out new capacity or new attractions, it gives us the ability to, one, service more people,” the CEO shared in a recent speech. “The more attractions you have, obviously, the more people have to do.”

That’s especially vague, but it’s at least a crumb of hope for Disney World fans.