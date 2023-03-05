Universal Makes a Big Change to a Harry Potter Favorite

Harry Potter fans have enjoyed the series of novels and movies for over 20 years. Basking in the narrative glory at conventions, parties, and at Universal Studios theme parks, fans have flocked dressed in full cloaks, capes and robes to experience the dream of living out a full experience within the Wizarding World.

Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios parks in California and Florida keep the experience as true to the books as wizardly possible. So much so, that J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, forbids the theme parks from selling Coca-Cola (KO) inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands. As there is no Coke in the books or movies, it’s kept to its true available foods and beverages. All foods and beverages are something that would be found in the stories. This is intentional to keep the ‘magic alive’ per Rowling.

Fans can get a little ‘into’ their Harry Potter experience and their expectations are not lost on the staff at Universal Studios. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, both have the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in their theme parks. However, visiting Wizarding World of Harry Potter may be a once in a lifetime experience for some, so there is no waiting period to taste your first Butterbeer.

Harry Potter Fans Have Needs Too

Harry Potter fans should be happy to learn that Universal is expanding on its strict rule of not allowing anything outside of the story line to be in the park. Butterbeer is considered a rite of passage, and while it is already non-alcoholic, it will now be offered in a Dairy Free version. While it's not mentioned in the stories or movies, perhaps no one had a dietary restriction that it was just 'left out.' It's not like the park is going to offer Coke products. So hopefully fans accept that sometimes dairy isn't good for everyone.

The creamy "butterscotchy" flavored drink will be offered dairy free or vegan frozen or cold. Currently there is not a hot vegan version available, but if anyone can brew one up, it's the wizards behind the food and beverages of Harry Potter. The vegan - dairy free Butterbeers are available at Three Broomsticks at Islands of Adventure and Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Orlando and at the Three Broomsticks and Hog's Head Pub in Universal Studios Hollywood, according to Theme Park Insider.

Adding a Vegan form of the drink is sure to help some enjoy their Potter experience that much more, as this was a huge success when it was introduced. It took just six months for Universal Studios to sell over a million of the popular Butterbeer beverages, according to the Orlando Informer. The instant success of the drink made for more concoctions to be developed.

“We found out very, very quickly when we opened that Butterbeer was definitely an overnight homerun,” said Chef Steven Jayson to USA Today.

Because of its success, the Butterbeer line up expanded beyond the original: Butterbeer fudge, Frozen Butterbeer, Cold Butterbeer, Hot Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, and Butterbeer potted cream. The flavor is reminiscent of a mix between cream soda, butterscotch and shortbread. One flavor could be more prominent depending on each person's tastes.

With all of the added choices of how to enjoy your Butterbeer, the prices have also increased. Currently, Potterheads can get their Butterbeer fix for as low as $4.95 for the Butterbeer fudge, $5.99 for the Butterbeer potted cream or Butterbeer ice cream, or $7.99 for Cold, Frozen or Hot Butterbeer.

More than Just Butterbeer Expands

Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also expanding its menus to be more inclusive of dietary needs of some of its customers. Butterbeer was a big one, as there was no way to enjoy any of the beloved flavors without dairy, and now guests can!

Now more vegan options are out there, as the Wizarding World is now more vegan friendly with a new version of its Irish Stew, Shepherd's Pie and Mushroom Pie Platter. These additional options are sure to help some guests with dietary needs and choices have a more wonderfully wizardly time while they are at the park. Coke fans will just have to suck it up and exit the Wizardly World land to purchase the soft drink in another part of a Universal park, as it's all part of the experience.