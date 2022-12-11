Disney Rival Universal Unveils New Attractions

Walt Disney Co. and Universal theme parks are in constant competition building new rides and attractions and updating older ones to capture guests.

Most fans of Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks already know that Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom will close after the final day of the ride on Jan. 22 to begin a transformation of the ride to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, featuring a "Princess and the Frog" theme.

Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Tarzan's Treehouse in Disneyland's Adventureland closed in September 2021 for retheming, but a reopening date has not been set.

Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando has been the site of construction and test runs of the theme park's much anticipated Tron Lightcycle/Run roller coaster ride that has been rising in the park's Tomorrowland area, which is expected to open in spring 2023.

Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios originally ramped up the competition with Disney's theme parks when it introduced Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at its Islands of Adventure park in Orlando in 2010, then added the Wizarding World attraction to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014. Universal Studios Hollywood in California joined the party by adding Wizarding World in 2016.

Both theme park operators have continued adding rides and attractions almost yearly and will undoubtedly be refurbishing and updating them well into the future.

“It really is us and Disney, as far as parks go in terms of competition,” Tom Williams, a retired CEO of Universal Parks has said about the competition.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Raising the Bar in Entertainment

Universal Orlando Resorts announced the opening of its latest attractions, two Escape Rooms at CityWalk described as, “It’s Not Just an Escape Room. It’s an Escape Adventure.” Universal’s Great Movie Escape has two themes, “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.”

The Great Movie Escape: “Jurassic World” features sets, and props inspired by the film. The start of the attraction is a quick movie setting the ‘scene’ of the Escape Room.

“Visitors become the newest geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar," MyNews13.com’s Ashley Carter said. "As they get familiar with the facilities, something goes horribly wrong: one of the genetically-engineered dinosaurs has escaped, and it's up to them to not only help save other people on the island but also save years of precious research that could be lost.”

The “Back to the Future” Escape Room also has a movie-inspired theme.

“Visitors arrive at a museum in 1993 to help Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd reprising his role) track down Biff, who has stolen Doc’s new time travel device. As they make their way through different time periods (The Old West, 1955), it will be up to them to save the space-time continuum before it’s too late,” Carter said.

During the allotted 90 minutes for the ‘escape’ the trapped guests will have to work together to figure out challenges and will be in a dark, tiny room that has fog and loud sounds being pumped into the spaces.

Escape Rooms Use Studio Expertise

The creative team that worked on the Escape Rooms for Universal worked alongside Escape Room experts and the filmmakers at Universal to create the most unique experience possible.

"We love how we were able to weave the story and the challenges into each other. It's not just, wow, this looks like InGen lab and here's a random challenge to do. It's so immersive, you feel like you're actually in the movie and actually participating. And you are, you're pushing the story forward,” Nate Stevenson, who works as the Universal’s Great Movie Escape Show Director told Spectrum News. “

Universal was striving to create an immersive experience that would be great for Escape Room experts and fanatics as well as guests who have never been through an Escape Room before, according to Stevenson.

“You really shouldn’t get the same experience ever when you come through,” Stevenson said.The Great Movies Escape ticket prices are currently set at $49.99 and must be purchased separately from admission to the Universal Studios theme park. Pricing is subject to change, so check Universal Studios site for daily rates.