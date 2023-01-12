Universal Is Opening a New Theme Park Parents Will Love

The idea of visiting a theme park seems inherently kid-friendly. So many of the characters and experiences come from properties typically targeted at children. Rides at Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Parks are based around the studio's popular stars, from Minnie and Mickey Mouse to the characters from "Encanto," and other films, like Star Wars, Marvel, and the Pixar catalog.

Similarly, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Parks & Resorts feature similar hit characters, from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the Minions from "Despicable Me." But there also experiences at both parks that aren't suitable for younger tykes. Whether it's the dreaded "you must be this tall to ride this ride" signage or cruising by the Bates Motel from "Psycho" at Universal Studios Hollywood, not every experience is meant to be enjoyed by younger park guests.

If you're visiting Disney Parks with a younger child, Magic Kingdom is the most recommended for toddler-plus age-friendly experiences. But Universal is looking to build an entirely new park that caters specifically to families with li'l park-goers.

Universal Parks & Resorts

Universal is Planning a New Resort for Small Children & Families

A new Universal park called Universal Kids will be dedicated to rides and attractions aimed at families with young children. This new idea is intended to delight kids with more exciting rides and beloved kids' characters available for meet-and-greets. But with a larger selection of age-accessible things to do, keeping the whole family entertained will likely be easier for parents.

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise, and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations," the company said in a press release.

Universal Kids will be built on a 97-acre park with several different themed lands and a 300-room hotel. The park will be in Frisco, Texas along the Dallas North Tollway, where rapid population growth may help boost ticket sales right out of the gate. The announcement came alongside the news that Universal and Area15 in Las Vegas are also building out a horror-focused attraction meant to run all year.

Universal Adding More Family-Friendly Rides & Attractions

Universal Kids may be breaking ground in Texas, but Universal Studios Florida is also looking at more family-geared entertainment. The park will be eliminating some older rides this month to make room for new attractions -- no news yet on which experiences will replace them. However, Universal has announced plans for the new “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”, a whole new land themed after the Minions (which kids are obsessed with).

Meanwhile, future parkgoers heading to Universal Studios Hollywood can visit Super Nintendo World, a whole land that lets parents and children alike play games and have experiences that look as if they're pulled straight from the vintage video game. Adult-children may relate to that land a little more, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for the whole family.