Universal Brings New Take on a Theme Park Off the Las Vegas Strip

The theme park giant is creating a first-of-its-kind attraction based on one of its most-popular properties.

The competition for theme park dollars has led to various amusement park attractions opening outside of the gates of traditional parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios.

Universal Orlando Resorts in December opened its latest attractions, which are outside of its Florida theme parks, with the debut of two Escape Rooms at CityWalk, Universal’s Great Movie Escape featuring two themes, “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.”

The Great Movies Escape ticket prices are currently set at $49.99 and must be purchased separately from admission to the Universal Studios theme park. Pricing is subject to change, so interested parties should check the Universal Studios site for daily rates. Tickets can be purchased individually or in private groups of up to eight people.

Warner Bros. Challenges Universal With Its Horror Venues

Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal's movie studio rival, in April 2022 revealed that it would open Escape It, an attraction featuring two escape rooms based on the film production company's two horror movies "It" and "It Chapter Two," off the Las Vegas Strip. The attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.

Guests will navigate some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, while trying to get away from Pennywise, the clown.

Escape It reportedly was set to open in December but the attraction's website still advertises "Coming Soon." Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Interested parties may sign up for updates and announcements on the website.

The Escape It escape rooms add to the seemingly endless types of entertainment available in Las Vegas, including casino gaming, headliner shows, professional sports, various museums, and Area 15, a multi-experience arts and entertainment venue located just off the Strip on South Rancho Drive, less than 2 miles from the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino and a little over a mile from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Area 15 boasts 28 different venues, including a carnival midway, arcade, a flight simulator, indoor golf simulators, duel-track rollerglider ride Haley's Comet, virtual reality experiences and various lounges and dining establishments.

Universal to Anchor New Area 15 Expansion

Area 15 is scheduled for a major 20-acre expansion to be anchored by a new 110,000 square-feet horror experience being developed by Universal Parks & Resorts. The creators of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in its theme parks will bring to life the studio's library of classic horror films and modern terrifying tales.

The new Universal attraction will feature a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night, according to a Jan. 11 company statement. The attraction marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks, it said.

Guests can expect Universal to showcase many of its iconic horror characters, such as Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man.

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” said Page Thompson, president, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

Universal has not set an opening date for the new horror venue but will release updates as plans take shape, it said.