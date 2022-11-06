Universal Adding a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years.

Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016.

Disney had a real challenge on its hands and answered with a flurry of new areas at its parks, including Pandora - The World of Avatar land in Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017 and Toy Story Land in Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018. Disney's most popular area additions were its extremely popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., which opened in May 2019 and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019

Galaxy's Edge continued expanding with the opening of the ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in December 2019 at Hollywood Studios and in January 2020 at Disneyland.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Disney Opening More Rides and Lands

Disney opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's Epcot in May. It also plans to open in Spring 2023 Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway also next year in Toontown at Disneyland. It will reimagine the Splash Mountain "Song of the South" theme with a "Princess and the Frog" theme at both Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2024.

Universal Studios was still rolling before Disney opened all of its new lands and rides as in 2015 it entered into a partnership with Nintendo to create rides and areas based around the gaming company's “Super Mario Bros” games.

Universal's first Super Nintendo World opened as a themed area in Universal Studios Japan last year after a covid-related delay. It featured two rides, one based on the “Mario Kart Koopa’s Challenge,” and another one based on the game “Yoshi’s Adventure,” which highlights Mario’s pet dinosaur.

A version of Super Nintendo World is set to arrive at some point at Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, and a new Super Nintendo World area is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023.

New Rules for Super Nintendo World

When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023, visitors will not be able to just walk into the new area and stand in line for the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride as they might walk into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Ride, or maybe venture into Transformers: The Ride-3D, Jurassic World - The Ride, and the World Famous Studio Tour.

Much to the chagrin of guests who have experienced similar frustration at Disney theme parks, reservations will be required for guests to enter the Super Nintendo World land when it opens, just like reservations are required to enter Disney's theme parks in the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and at Disney World in Orlando.

Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Passholders, however, can use a one-time reservation-free entry privilege for Super Nintendo World after 3 p.m., wdwnt reported. Platinum Passholders also will have one-time express access to each ride in the park after 3 p.m., but not on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge in Super Nintendo World. Even Platinum Passholders will need to stand in line with everyone else.