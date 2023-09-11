A United passenger actually tried to break into the cockpit and escape the plane

A traveler who breaks through the cockpit door and tries to hijack the plane is usually the stuff of plane horror movies from the 1970s and 1980s. Usually, a flight attendant or fellow passenger acts fast to hold the attacker down and save the day as the plane lands safely.

Occasionally, however, such instances occur in real life both before and after takeoff. On Sept. 8, a United Airlines (UAL) flight going to Los Angeles International Airport was preparing to take off from Chicago's O'Hare Airport when a passenger started moving through the plane while trying to open the flight deck and exit doors.

As the Federal Aviation Administration later explained in a statement, the Boeing 737 (BA) had to turn back toward the gate due to an "unruly passenger" who had broken one of the strictest rules of plane travel. Those without a clear need to be there are not permitted in the cockpit while anyone's attempt to go around this is seen as a Level 4 threat that requires air crew to take "immediate and decisive action" to protect the flight and those aboard.