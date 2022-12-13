United Airlines Revamping Fleet With Huge Boeing Plane Order

The airline will have more than enough 787s to go around.

In that spirit, United Airlines has announced that it has agreed to acquire 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts, which it has deemed the "largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history,”

United Details Boeing Order

The Boeing order will include a mix of 787-8, -9 and -10 variants, and United will choose between the three options as each unit goes into production, as noted by The Points Guy.

United (UAL) - Get Free Report currently uses all three widebody variants, with the 787-8 variant being the shortest, capable of flying 210 people. The 787-9, which went into production on 2014, can hold 270 people, while the 787-10 is the largest of the fleet, capable of flying 300 people, but with less range. It is seen as competitive with the popular Airbus A350 model.

Additionally, United has the option to purchase an additional 100 more widebody planes.

These purchases will replace United’s aging 767 models, which are expected to be retired by the end of the decade, as well as some 777 widebodies. The deliveries will take place from 2024 through 2032.

"During that same 10-year period, we have about 12 widebody aircraft, 767s and 777s, which will hit 30 years of age," said chief financial officer Gerry Laderman during a media briefing. “It's time to start thinking about the retirement of those aircraft. So these 100 firm [aircraft orders] will replace the 767 and some of the 777s."

The additional options on the 787s gives United the opportunity to not just replace aging crafts, but expand its fleet and increase its amount of international flights, noted chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella.

"By 2030, if we exercise these options, more than 80% of our long-haul flying will be on the 787 platform," he said at the event. "It aids our reliability, it makes things more simple, and it's a great aircraft for our customers to fly on."

United Has Been Purchasing New Flights

United has been on a bit of a spending spree of late. The company ordered 270 narrow body aircraft from Boeing a year and a half ago.

Additionally, United ordered 45 Airbus widebody A350-900s from Airbus in 2010. The A350 is a direct competitor to the 787, and United has decided to defer that order until 2030.

United plans to configure its upcoming 787s in its current three-cabin configuration, which will include Polaris business class, which was introduced last year, Premium Plus premium economy, and coach, including extra-legroom seats.

Additionally, United ordered more smaller, narrow-body planes from Boeing, including 44 more 737 MAX aircraft between 2024 and 2026, as well as 56 MAX variants to be delivered between 2026 and 2028. In total, United has about 700 new aircraft on order for delivery through 2032.

