United Airlines to start flying to a city it has never served before

While cities that do not bring in a lot of passenger traffic are usually served by low-cost and other smaller airlines, occasionally mainstream airlines see demand for underserved destinations in certain states.

This week, United Airlines (UAL) announced that it will be launching two new flights to Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) in West Virginia. While West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) north of Charleston is the main airport serving the state, Morgantown in the northern part of the state is a 90-minute drive from Pittsburgh and is home to West Virginia University.

As first reported by the Points Guy, the new flights to MGW will run from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on a CRJ-200 regional jet with 50 seats operated by Skywest (SKYW) . The first flight will start on Dec. 13 and alternate between Chicago and Washington for daily service to Morgantown.

These are the new domestic flights soon being launched by United

United has also announced new flights between O'Hare and Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC) in Colorado and Washington and South Bend International Airport (SBN) in Indiana. The flight to Crested Butte will launch on Feb. 15, 2025 and run once a week on an Embr