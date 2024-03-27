United Airlines viral video: 'No way that's a real service dog'

The issue of "emotional support animals" has been on a very rocky wave over the last five years. In 2019, several airlines tried loosening their rules to allow travelers to bring certain pets such as cats, rabbits and smaller dogs with them into the cabin.

While intended as a way to make travelers happy and allow them to not part with beloved pets that can stay well-behaved, the liberal policy led to a number of problems and in-air incidents that pushed both the U.S. Department of Transportation to crack down and push airlines to bring back stricter restrictions for all but official service animals.

The general rule at the "big three" airlines such as United Airlines (UAL) , Delta Air (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) is that any pet brought within the cabin needs to meet the size requirement of 18 x 11 x 11 inches and is subject to an additional fee.

United Airlines passenger: 'Stop faking service dogs to fly'

Official service animals commonly used by people who are visually impaired or prone to seizures are not subject to any such limitations — a situation that may be pushing some travelers to flout the rules by disguising a regular pet as the latter.

"There's no way that’s a real service dog," one traveler wrote in the caption to a viral video of a very large Golden Retriever standing up on its hind legs to cuddle with the traveler while wearing a black-and-red "service dog" vest. The video, which was posted in the United Airlines forum on the social media platform Reddit (RDDT) , received more than 1,700 likes and over 400 comments.

"This is a fake service dog vs. my real service dog," the traveler wrote overtop the footage as the video spans to a smaller dog that sits quietly at the passenger's feet. The "service dog" vest also has certain observable differences from what is on the othe