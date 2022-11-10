United Airlines Brings Back Something To Make Parents Happy

Offset only by photos of first-class meals and the occasional on-board treat, bad airplane food has a reputation that goes back decades.

YouTube videos rating the worst congealed chicken and cold pasta garner millions of views while, in 1971, the creators of "Terror In The Sky" wrote a horror film on the premise of plane passengers having nowhere to run after getting sick from on-board chicken pot pie. (A similar premise, involving fish, was used to comic effect in the 1980 film "Airplane.")

As most children are naturally picky eaters, feeding kids aboard a flight is even a bigger challenge -- many parents do not bother taking the chance at all and, when traveling with young ones, pack snacks that they know their kids will eat.

But along with bad airplane food memories, each generation also has what they remember as a "better time" for flying -- some remember getting the pilot's wings and candy in a kids' pack while older generations will recall a time when meals were served with silverware and on non-disposable plates.

United Airlines

I'm 29. Can I Still Get A Kids Meal?

The second-largest airline in the country, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report has its own share of food-related nostalgia -- in the 1990s, the airline would serve special meals for kids and even partnered with McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report for "Friendly Skies Meals" that was basically an on-board Happy Meal.

All of that was long gone by the aughts but, this week, United announced that it is bringing back the kids meals for flights over 2,000 miles and on which the adults are also served complimentary food.

Designed for kids age two and up, the meals include foods like French toast with sausage, fruit and a croissant for breakfast and a chicken tenders or grilled cheese entree for lunch and dinner. The age at which one gets upgraded to a regular meal is not specified.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our youngest flyers new, kid-friendly food options on select routes," Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. "We know there's a lot to balance when traveling as a family -- especially during the busy holiday season -- and hope this helps to put parents' minds at ease as they prepare for travel with us."

The exact entree available will depend on whether the flight is international or domestic. Once the kids meals debut in 2023, parents will be able to select one up to 24 hours before the flight as part of the registration process.

The Airplane Kids Meal Is More Common Than You Think

For some, chicken tenders and fruit may sound tastier than whatever's offered on the regular menu. United is far from the first airline to expand on this concept -- for its transatlantic flights, Air France (AFRAF) offers both infant meals with Hipp Formula and food for younger traveling that is includes "balanced and pre-cut dishes" in "playful plating."

"If your child is between 9 and 11 years old, they will automatically qualify for an adult meal," the airline says to quash any hopes of interest from older travelers.

British Airways (BNKGF) also offers a children's meal as part of a wider menu of special meals for those following specific diets and religious eating standards.

While flight attendants are likely to find a few backups in the back for those who forgot it, most airlines treat the kids meal as a special dietary requirement and ask passengers to pre-order them at least 24 hours before the flight to ensure availability.