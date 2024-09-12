United Airlines CEO sounds alarm about proposed airline laws

Over the last year, the Biden administration has taken a number of steps to try to reign in airlines by cracking down on policies that it feels are harmful to consumers.

At the end of spring, Delta (DAL) , United (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) came together to sue the Department of Transportation over new rules requiring them to disclose "junk fees" such as baggage and cancelation costs upfront.

The Credit Card Competition Bill that was put forward by senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) back in 2023 is also currently on the docket.

While the bill is not exclusive to airlines, many have expressed concern that requiring merchants to give consumers a choice of credit card networks to use for every purchase (for example, a customer using a Visa (V) card could opt-in to use the Mastercard (MA) network) would completely uproot their loyalty rewards programs.

At the recent 2024 Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, United CEO Scott Kirby called the proposed bill "bad policy" in a tirade against the proposed changes.

Scott Kirby, chief executive officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc., had blunt words about government policy. Bloomberg/Getty Images

United Airlines CEO: 'bad policy'

"The one risk to [loyalty] programs are legislative initiatives that I'm sure are well intentioned but would just be bad policy, particularly the Credit Card Competition Act," Kirby said during a legislative meeting reported by airline and travel website The Points Guy.

He further added that over three million passengers use United's MileagePlus Program and "customers love these programs."

Numbers from the most recent earnings report by the Points Guy show that the MileagePlus program also brought United Airlines over $892 million, or 6% of total revenue, in the second quarter.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently conducting a separate investigation into whether airlines use rewards programs to keep customers with them using "potential[ly] unfair, deceptive, or anticompetitive practices."

As the head of United Airlines, Kirby predictably spent the meeting praising MileagePlus specifically and rewards programs as a whole.

This is why scrutiny of airline loyalty programs remains high

"The affinity, the loyalty people have for these programs is incredible," Kirby said further.