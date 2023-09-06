Travelers can win $1,500 to upgrade flight to first class (here's how)

If you've never sprung for a first-class flying experience, you could try it on someone else's dime.

Every time you board a plane, do you look longingly at the spacious, comfortable seating in first class? Do you wish that could be you as you fold yourself down to squeeze into your middle basic economy seating? Well, good news! You could be eligible to win a free first-class flight upgrade!

Points and miles tip site Upgraded Points is looking for one very lucky traveler to provide honest feedback about their first-ever first-class flying experience. Is the extra leg and elbow room really worth it? If you win the $1,500 prize, you can be the judge.

According to the giveaway page, the average domestic flight upgrade to first-class costs between $800 to $1,000 more than your usual ticket price. For many, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on 2 to 3 hours of upscale flight treatment is a difficult leap to justify. Upgraded Points is looking for a “fresh and unbiased review of the experience” to help readers determine if the step-up in service is the right choice for them.

The winner’s trip will have to be a United States domestic flight, round-trip, and completed by the end of 2023. After the trip, the winner will share their experience with Upgraded Points with the help of a provided scorecard.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to receive the prize. The deadline for entry is Friday, Oct. 6 at 12 a.m. Eastern time. The application form will ask questions about your travel departure and destination, airline, and a section that lets you tell Upgraded Points why you, above everyone else, deserve to take home the prize.

