These stranded travelers had to put thousand-dollar flights onto credit cards

The only thing worse than a canceled flight is having to shell out the dough to figure out your own accommodations. And that’s exactly the headache that families are dealing with after a rare system failure left nearly 2,000 flights to and from the UK canceled.

Many travelers found themselves stuck away from home and scrambling to make plans to return in a timely fashion -- and racking up some unexpected charges. Some families, like the Bakers, spoke to the BBC about the costs.

DON’T MISS: Tesla's hidden 'Elon Mode' incites yet another safety investigation into the company

Mark and Holly Baker, along with their two kids, got stuck in Majorca due to air traffic control’s technical difficulty. They said they were offered a return flight home and a hotel, but they wouldn’t be able to get home until a week later.

More in travel:

But like so many of us, the family didn’t have a spare week to wait around -- the adults were due back at work and one of the kids started school. So the couple had to find a very alternate route to get home sooner.