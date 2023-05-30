These Are The Best Hotel Programs Of The Year

Though hotel program's overall value has gone down recently, there are still deals to be had.

Summer is now here, basically, and there’s still time to plan a vacation.

Hotel rates have risen sharply post-pandemic, with some reports putting the average cost at more than 53% higher this year than it was in 2022. The reasons for the price increases come down to a recent surge in demand for travel, combined with limited supply and the increasing cost of labor.

DON'T MISS: Here Are the 9 Top Watched Shows of 2022-23

The good news is that you can still find some deals on hotels, particularly by signing up for hotel chain’s loyalty rewards programs. The vacation industry is a tight market, and hotels have to compete heavily with each other for customers, many of whom are far more concerned with getting the cheapest price than with the reputation of the hotel chain. In order to turn one time guests into repeat customers,

But which hotel rewards program is best? Well, WalletHub recently compared the 10 most popular hotel rewards programs using 21 different ranking criteria, including the overall value of reward points and the amount of blackout dates for free stays.

The winner in the survey was Radisson Rewards Americas, which offers up to $16.47 in rewards value per $100 spent, the most of any loyalty program. The survey placed Best Western in the number fifth spot, partially because it is the only major hotel chain where rewards points do not expire due to account inactivity.

Additionally, the survey found that the overall value of points is down by 1.35%, on average, compared to where it was a year ago, largely due to the effects of inflation.

Here are the 10 most popular hotel rewards programs: