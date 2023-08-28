The Las Vegas Strip offers a lot of ways to lose your money, but this new venue is pricey even for Sin City.

In a broad sense, subtlety has never been the Las Vegas Strip's thing. When you have neon marquees and larger-than-life promotions for shows, restaurants, and headline entertainers on your facade, it's hard to do anything small.

The Strip has always been about going big. Even in the 1960s and 70s, it offered up massive signs and lit-up marquees. That has only gotten bigger as more celebrities have moved to Las Vegas and bigger-name attractions and headliners are vying for your attention.

DON'T MISS: Classic Las Vegas Strip resort makes big changes

Now, with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Wynn Resorts, and newcomer Resorts World Las Vegas vying for attention, the displays have only gotten bigger and brighter. And, the new Sphere, which essentially sits in the parking lot of the Venetian has upped the ante even further.

That dome-like structure can project one-of-a-kind shows on its exterior, creating a spectacle that's unique even for the Las Vegas Strip. Basically, while Las Vegas has lots of secrets, venue owners want people to know about their casinos, headline acts, restaurants, and bars.

That's true for nearly every venue in Las Vegas, but there's one bar that has taken the opposite approach. It's hidden, hard to find, and once you get there, you may not find its prices all that welcoming.

An artist's rendering of The Las Vegas Sphere. Image source: MSG Sphere Las Vegas

Meet the Las Vegas Strip's 'secret' bar

While most Las Vegas venues want large crowds, the brand-new Vault at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Bellagio Resort and Casino isn't meant for everyone. So, instead of advertising its existence in bright lights, the company has taken a very different approach.

This isn't a private club. Technically everyone over 21 can visit The Vault (with a reservation), which sits behind a doorway most won't notice just off the casino floor. Once you find it, however, the dark lounge stuffed with upscale touches screams opulence. And, if you do manage to find it, you will notice that its bar does not contain the normal array of well, middle, and top-shelf liquor.

“We have never created something of this magnitude,” MGM Beverage Executive Director Craig Schoettler told Eater Las Vegas. “This is for our highest-end guests.” Schoettler describes the bar’s offerings as more luxurious and more expensive than those found in any of the high roller lounges across MGM’s properties."

Cocktails range from $55 to well higher than that. Even higher-end Las Vegas lounges like reality star Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump à Paris Caesars Las Vegas generally have a basic cocktail menu with prices in the $25 range. That's roughly what the cocktail menu at Resorts World's Allē Lounge on 66, a bar on the 66th floor for high rollers, starts at.

The vault, however, is not merely serving higher-priced liquor. Its mission includes tracking down rare vintage bottles.

Schoettler says that the process of acquiring the coveted bottles has taken more than two months -- with some still on the way. Presently, he has 12 bottles of Bacardi from the 1960s, when the rum was bottled in the Bahamas, unlike Puerto Rico today. The bar has Remy Martin cognac from the 1930s and Ricard vermouth from the 1960s> Eater Las Vegas added.

Cocktails made with those vintage spirits start at around $135, but prices vary based on the cost of the liquor involved. Visitors can order the aged liquors straight up or in a classic cocktail designed to showcase these very rare treasures.

The Vault only holds 30 customers and having a drink (or a few) there is meant to be a drawn-out experience. Visitors do get a "strawberry-elderflower-ginger-beer amuse-bouche" and some high-end bar snacks and pricier small plates (think caviar for $275) are available for purchase.

People who want to visit can make a request through Bellagio's Instagram page. Some guests will be offered reservations and while walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability, all guests must observe a strict dress code.

The Vault opens a 5 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m. It's expected that the venue will have special offerings for the upcoming Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race, which will attract a very wealthy clientele (even by Las Vegas' standards) to the city.