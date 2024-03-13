The government issued a new warning about another travel destination

While Haiti is known to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and still serves as a stop on certain cruises around the Caribbean, the island nation neighbored by the Dominican Republic has in recent years become associated primarily with gang violence and political strife.

Since the start of March, one of the country's most notorious gang leaders has orchestrated an armed rebellion against sitting Prime Minister Ariel Henry by blocking government buildings, taking over police stations and breaking open prisons to get inmates to join the coup. Henry formally announced his resignation in a video message on March 11 but violence between rival gangs continues to run rampant through the country.