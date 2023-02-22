Southwest, Delta Leading Major Airlines in Storm Cancellations, Delays

A regional airline tops the list for cancellations due to the winter storm impacting the Midwest and Great Lakes states.

A huge winter storm is slamming the upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes regions, resulting in travel disruptions.

As of 3 p.m. ET Feb. 22, 3,064 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been delayed and 2,400 have been canceled.

Leading in flight cancellations is SkyWest Airlines (SKYW) , the largest regional airline in North America by fleet size, number of passengers carried and number of destinations.

SkyWest, headquartered in St. George, Utah, had cancelled 349 flights Feb. 22 and 351 were delayed.

Among the major airlines, Delta (DAL) and Southwest (LUV) were second and third in cancellations. Both had more delays than SkyWest.

Delta had cancelled 257 flights and had 517 delays.

Southwest had cancelled 253 flights and had 403 delays.

These statistics are compiled by FlightAware, a technology company and website that provides real-time, historical and predictive flight tracking data.

The most-affected flight origin airports were Minneapolis-St. Paul International (201 cancellations), Denver International (123 cancellations) and Detroit Metropolitan (117 cancellations).

By destination, the airports with the most cancellations were also Minneapolis-St. Paul International (218), Denver International (124) and Detroit Metropolitan (106).

Southwest Airlines is trying to rehabilitate its image after the cancellation chaos it and its passengers experienced over the Christmas holiday season. Those events disrupted about 16,700 flights.

"With regard to the operational disruptions, I am deeply sorry for the impact to our employees and customers," said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan on Jan. 26. "We have swiftly taken steps to bolster our operational resilience and are undergoing a detailed review of the December events. In addition, our board of directors has established an Operations Review Committee that is working with the company's management to help oversee the company's response."

"As part of our efforts, we are also conducting a third-party review of the December events and are examining the priority of technology and other investments planned in 2023," he added.