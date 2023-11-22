Southwest Airlines pilot shares a warning for passengers

Even if you weren't flying on Southwest Airlines last winter, you almost certainly heard about its holiday meltdown.

Bad weather pushed the company's scheduling software beyond its capabilities, which crippled the airline and stranded many of its customers.

It wasn't just that flights got canceled; that happens all the time on every airline. It was that Southwest's systems melted down. The company's software could not handle all the changes and essentially became useless. That meant that affected passengers were not only stuck, they had no idea when they might get flights.

That led to people booking on other airlines at high prices and renting cars for expensive one-way trips. Some people simply got stuck, away from home, or at home and unable to take a planned vacation.

The disaster threatened to undermine the public's trust in Southwest Airlines (LUV) in the long term. The airline has now promised that it's ready for this year's holiday season.

"We have reinforced our airport infrastructure, increased available equipment, and bolstered overall winter preparedness at key airports with the potential for severe winter weather to help our employees function more effectively in severe weather,." the company said on its website. The carrier has committed $1.3 billion to fix its problems.

But one of its most senior pilots made clear that it's not enough.

Southwest has hired more staff and purchased new winter weather equipment. Image source: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pilot says Southwest is not ready

It's important to note that Southwest and its pilots union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, remain at odds over a new contract. The two sides are currently in federal mediation after the pilots were denied a request to be released from that process.

The union has been making moves toward a strike if it gets the needed release and the cooling-off period ends. There's no guarantee of a strike as President Joe Biden has steps he can take to delay a work stoppage, but it's fair to say that the union has criticized the airline.